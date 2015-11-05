PARIS Nov 5 French bank Societe Generale
saw its third-quarter income rise 2.4 percent as
growth at its retail network and lower risk provisions helped
offset weakness in investment banking.
Rock-bottom lending rates and a gradual recovery in the
French economy boosted demand in its domestic market for
mortgages and corporate loans for companies looking to make
investments, the bank said on Thursday.
In contrast, volatile financial markets knocked back
investment banking and in particular hit structured products
that Societe Generale is usually strong in.
France's second-largest listed bank reported net income for
the quarter of 905 million euros ($982 million) on revenue of
6.0 billion, up 2.5 percent over one year.
Including a 293 million euro boost to account for
fluctuations in the value of debt liabilities, net income rose
nearly 28 percent to 1.1 billion.
Earnings benefited from a 11 percent drop in cost of risk
provisions with losses at its Russian business now expected to
be less than 200 million euros this year, compared with the
250-300 million it had flagged previously.
The improved earnings helped boost its capital cushion, with
the common equity Tier 1 ratio rising 10 basis points in the
quarter to 10.5 percent and bringing the bank closer to its
end-of-year target of 11 percent.
($1 = 0.9213 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)