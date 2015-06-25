PARIS, June 25 French bank Societe Generale said on Thursday it was selling a 7 percent stake in business consultants Sopra Steria in a deal bankers estimated was worth 118 million euros ($132 million).

SocGen, which has been busy this month modifying its portfolio to focus on assets seen as core to its business, said the stake held by its Geninfo subsidiary was in the process of being sold through a private placement.

"Pursuing its disinvestment strategy from industrial holdings, Societe Generale Group will no longer hold any stake in Sopra Steria Group after the transaction," the bank said in a statement.

A banker said the shares would be placed in a range of 76.43-78.07 euros per share. Sopra Steria's shares closed on Thursday up 0.04 percent at 82.18 euros.

Sopra Steria said it intended to buy 1.5 percent of its capital as part of a share buyback programme and members of its founders families and mangers had also placed an order for 3.4 percent of its stock.

Last week SocGen said it would sell its 20 percent stake in Amundi, its asset management joint venture with fellow French bank Credit Agricole, via an initial public offering later this year.

It also agreed last week to buy the 20.5 percent stake in its Boursorama unit held by Spanish lender CaixaBank, giving it full control over the fast-growing online bank at the heart of its digital banking strategy.

($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Editing by Tim Hepher)