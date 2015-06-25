PARIS, June 25 French bank Societe Generale
said on Thursday it was selling a 7 percent stake in
business consultants Sopra Steria in a deal bankers
estimated was worth 118 million euros ($132 million).
SocGen, which has been busy this month modifying its
portfolio to focus on assets seen as core to its business, said
the stake held by its Geninfo subsidiary was in the process of
being sold through a private placement.
"Pursuing its disinvestment strategy from industrial
holdings, Societe Generale Group will no longer hold any stake
in Sopra Steria Group after the transaction," the bank said in a
statement.
A banker said the shares would be placed in a range of
76.43-78.07 euros per share. Sopra Steria's shares closed on
Thursday up 0.04 percent at 82.18 euros.
Sopra Steria said it intended to buy 1.5 percent of its
capital as part of a share buyback programme and members of its
founders families and mangers had also placed an order for 3.4
percent of its stock.
Last week SocGen said it would sell its 20 percent stake in
Amundi, its asset management joint venture with fellow French
bank Credit Agricole, via an initial public offering later this
year.
It also agreed last week to buy the 20.5 percent stake in
its Boursorama unit held by Spanish lender CaixaBank, giving it
full control over the fast-growing online bank at the heart of
its digital banking strategy.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier,
Editing by Tim Hepher)