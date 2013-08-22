BRIEF-Westinghouse Electric files for bankruptcy
LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - Societe Generale, rated A2/A/A at the senior level, is preparing to sell the first European Banking Authority compliant subordinated bond in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources and subsequently confirmed by two lead managers.
The French bank is expected to meet with investors next week, ahead of the potential Additional Tier 1 deal which will help it to meet strict new requirements on leverage ratios.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)
* Co, and certain of its subsidiaries and affiliates, filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with $9.8 billion in liabilities as of the end of December.
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, after facing billions in cost overruns and years-long delays at U.S. power projects. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)