* Bankers hail SG Tier 1 as key litmus test
* French SIFI opts for simple structure, low trigger
* Investor take-up considered key marker of success
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Societe Generale is meeting investors
in Asia and Europe next week to market the first EBA-compliant
temporary write-down Tier 1 bond, that could persuade for other
European banks to pull the trigger on similar hybrid capital
deals.
Bankers say that Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Danske Bank as
well as five other European banks are currently waiting to sell
Tier 1 capital and this could provide the benchmark they are
looking for.
Discussions with investors will focus on the US
dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 Reg S deal's structure
(including coupon deferrals and triggers) and, most importantly,
pricing.
"We are opening the ball for other issuers to use this type
of structure," said Antoine Loudenot, head of capital
structuring at SG's corporate and investment banking unit.
"There are a lot of clients that are looking to buy into
this structure and the market is certainly conducive to its
success."
Daniel Bell, head of EMEA DCM capital products at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, said: "The test for the market will be
how it values the write up, given it must now be at the
discretion of the bank, rather than automatic upon a return to
profitability, like some of the old hybrids."
SG is keeping it simple - unlike BBVA which in April sold an
equity convertible USD1.5bn 9% Additional Tier 1 bond with six
separate triggers. SG's instrument has only one.
This will trigger if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (post
CRD IV) ratio falls below 5.125%. At that point the security is
temporarily written down, thus creating instant capital for the
bank. SG's fully-loaded CET1 ratio under the latest Basel 3
rules was 9.4% as of June of this year.
"Investors had been very receptive to the idea of a
temporary write down structure as many cannot participate in
equity convertible structures due to mandate restrictions," said
Vincent Robillard, head of group funding at SG.
"In the future we may seek diversification and opt for an
alternative structure."
Bankers say that a number of investors will draw comfort
from the fact that they will not be permanently written down,
and many will be attracted to the 8% coupon where many believe
the bond will price.
"We're pretty neutral on all these different structures,"
said Dierk Brandenburg, a senior bank credit analyst at
Fidelity.
"The trigger is fairly remote on this instrument so the
focus is more on the coupon deferrals. We need to know if we are
subordinate to equity particularly at banks that are challenged
on capital under Basel 3."
ASIA VERSUS EUROPE
Another key test of the instrument will be its geographic
distribution. Up until now, instruments with new or seemingly
aggressive structures (such as Barclays' first permanent write
down CoCo) had to first rely on the support of Asian private
banks to get the process going.
Bankers say it's important that SG doesn't rely solely on
the Asian private bank bid for this trade because the broader
market needs to see that there's strong institutional support
for temporary write-down AT1 structures.
SG was certainly hopeful that the deal will have a wide
appeal. "We have already received a lot of interest from
institutional investors in Asia and Europe and hope to find
interest from a broad range of accounts," said Robillard.
QUESTIONABLE STRUCTURE
But despite that positive sentiment from the issuer, some
are questioning the premise of temporary write-down structures
all together.
They say that if a bank's capital falls below 5.125% the
regulator would already have the keys to the bank and recovery
would be extremely unlikely. Therefore investors will need to
put their trust in the more than 400bp buffer protecting them
from a trigger that could turn out to lead to a permanent
write-down.
But for the most part, bankers are hopeful that SG can
provide a bellwether of market support for a new instrument.
"Societe Generale will provide the perfect test case for
this structure," said AJ Davidson, head of hybrid capital and
balance sheet solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific at RBS.
"They're from a core country, have a strong reputation in
their domestic market and a lot of other European banks have
similar credit profiles to them."