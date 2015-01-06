BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
Jan 6 Societe LDC SA :
* Q3 revenue of 759.3 million euros, up 0.8 percent compared to a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 4 Central Grocers Inc, a wholesale grocery cooperative in the Chicago area, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday as it tried to close or sell businesses after struggling to adapt to consumer shifts to online and gourmet shopping and "big box" stores.