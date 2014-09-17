BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17 Societe Francaise De Casinos SA :
* Q3 revenue 4.7 million euros, down 13.7 pct (Casinos activity)
* 9 months 2013-2014 revenue 13.4 million euros, down 4.9 pct Source text: bit.ly/1r1kPIx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.71 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment