NEW YORK Aug 1 A federal appeals court on
Thursday upheld the conviction of former Societe Generale
trader Samarth Agrawal for stealing proprietary
computer code from the French bank.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Agrawal's
contention that the theft did not qualify as a crime under the
federal laws under which he was charged.
Marshall Mintz, a lawyer for Agrawal, was not immediately
available to comment. Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan, declined to comment.
Agrawal had contended that his case was similar to that of
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey
Aleynikov, whose federal conviction for stealing that bank's
code was thrown out by the 2nd Circuit in February 2012.
Aleynikov was later charged with violating state law by the
Manhattan district attorney's office.
The appeal is U.S. v. Agrawal v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 11-1074.