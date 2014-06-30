BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium Q1 rental income € 12.9 million
* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)
TAIPEI, June 30 French bank Societe Generale has priced its 20-year $250 million bonds at a yield of 4.1 percent in Taiwan, two sources with close knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
The bond issue comes on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jungt; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Rental income for the first quarter 2017 amounted to € 12.9 million (2016: € 12.3 million)
* Signed a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2 billion yen on April 20