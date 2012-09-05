FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Societe Generale
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea rejected calls to separate
investment banking from retail banking and defended the
universal banking model, as regulators seek to tighten their
grip over the financial system.
"Nowhere did it work," Oudea told a Frankfurt banking
conference. Banks which failed in Spain and Ireland, causing
bailouts by their host countries, were not investment banks,
Oudea explained.
"Banks that caused trouble had a concentrated business
model, not universal banks. Diversification of risk is also a
capacity to provide security," Oudea said.
Regulators have called for the introduction of rules along
the lines of the U.S. "Glass-Steagall" law, which divided
commercial and investment banking operations.
Some regulators believe a separation of riskier investment
banking operations from the rest of a bank would help safeguard
other commercial and retail banking operations in the event of a
bank collapse.
