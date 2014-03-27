PARIS, March 27 Societe Generale, France's second-biggest bank by market value, has signed a deal with China Development Bank Corporation (CDB) to offer financing and banking expertise in Africa, the French bank said on Thursday.

The announcement, which mentioned both retail and investment banking as being areas for future cooperation, came one day after a similar agreement between CDB and UK bank Barclays to expand an existing strategic tie-up to Africa.

CDB is seeking to turn itself into a commercial lender, rather than a government-focused bank, with ambitions to expand internationally.

Its strategy includes helping Chinese companies to invest in Africa, a supplier of oil and raw materials like copper and uranium to China, the world's second-largest economy.

In 2011 CDB also signed strategic agreements with global private equity funds KKR, Permira and TPG Capital . (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Greg Mahlich)