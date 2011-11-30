Nov 29 French bank Societe Generale SA
(SOGN.PA) is contemplating the sale of its U.S. asset manager
TCW Group, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the
matter.
The Paris-based bank is considering a management-led buyout
or an initial public offering for the unit, which may be valued
at about $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.
The proposed sale of Los Angeles-based TCW, which had
about $114 billion in assets under management on Sept. 30,
comes at a time when European banks are searching for funds to
deal with the debt crisis.
In September, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said the bank
was looking to free up to 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in
capital by 2013, primarily from potential disposals in its
asset-management and financial services division, Bloomberg
said.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Gary Hill)