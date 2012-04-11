(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

* SocGen CEO says eventual third LTRO not "useful"

* Says European banks have secured funding for next two years

PARIS, April 11 Societe Generale's Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said on Wednesday an eventual third long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) for European banks would not be "useful" even as the market rally that greeted the first two threatens to evaporate.

European lenders took more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) from long-term refinancing operations by the European Central Bank in December and February, moves credit with calming euro zone debt markets.

"I think that the European banking system, with 1 trillion euros, has probably secured the next 18 months, the next two years," Oudea said in an interview with BFM radio, speaking as the head of the French Banking Federation.

"So I don't think that it would be useful today to have a third LTRO."

SocGen, France's second-largest bank, saw its shares tumble last year on funding concerns as U.S. money market funds dumped most of their investments in European bank debt on concerns about the Greek debt crisis. They have rebounded 10 percent since the beginning of the year in part thanks to the LTRO.

SocGen, like other French banks, has been cutting jobs at its investment bank and selling off assets as it grapples with the tougher funding environment and stricter capital requirements coming into effect over the next few years.

Oudea said a programme of voluntary job cuts was going smoothly.

"I think that this significant restructuring process - effectively all French banks have announced voluntary redundancy plans - will happen without social tensions and with satisfactory conditions for the employees," he said.

Financial daily Les Echos cited a union source as saying that close to 2,200 employees of the investment bank had signed onto the voluntary plan, far more than the 880 targeted. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)