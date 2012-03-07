BRIEF-Grand Capital for Financial Investments posts FY profit
PARIS, March 7 French bank Societe Generale on Wednesday said it had appointed Jean-François Mazaud as head of its private banking and asset management unit.
Mazaud, currently deputy head of global finance at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking, replaces Daniel Truchi, who is leaving the company. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Nick Vinocur)
SEOUL, June 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0735 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 12 *-146.2 -407.7 499.3 ^June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7