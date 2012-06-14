PARIS, June 14 French lender Societe Generale
was aware convicted former trader Jerome Kerviel had
made bets of 50 billion euros and the bank even widened his
losses after unwinding his position in 2008, a defence witness
said on Thursday.
Philippe Houbet, 55, a former manager of SocGen-owned broker
Fimat, agreed to testify in Kerviel's defence because of the
behaviour of SocGen's senior managers, claiming they shirked
responsibilities and allowed the movement of large sums without
proper checks.
Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence for his role
in France's biggest rogue trading scandal, which cost SocGen 4.9
billion euros ($6.1 billion) and forced it to raise capital in
2008 as the global financial crisis struck.
He claims his superiors knew what he was doing. SocGen
denies any part in the trades.
Houbet said it would have been "technically impossible" for
the bank not to detect an exposure of 50 billion euros and
accused it of creating fictitious transactions to balance the
results. He also said the bank widened Kerviel's losses by at
least 1 billion euros.
Earlier in the morning the court heard from Maxime Kahn, a
"star trader" tasked with the emergency unwinding of Kerviel's
position.
Kahn said no one informed him of the purpose of this
transaction, w hich he carried out in a separate trading room and
following precautionary rules designed to avoid destabilising
the market due to the sums involved.
"We needed to unwind this position because Societe Generale
did not have enough capital to support commitments worth 50
billion euros. It would not have been solvent," Kahn said.
Houbet said he doubted the transaction was done using
precautionary rules. He pointed to documents showing another
account took an opposite position to Kerviel's, as well as an
unusual number of options on Germany's DAX share index.
SocGen's representative in court, Claire Dumas, said
Houbet's documents only provided a partial view of the
operations.
The appeal continues on Monday.