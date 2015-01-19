* Oudea retained as CEO in split-up of top jobs

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, Jan 19 Societe Generale is to split its top job into two with the appointment of former European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi as chairman, while Frederic Oudea will remain chief executive.

Societe Generale was the only big French bank not to have separated the two roles and was expected to do this to comply with European Union regulations and recommendations from French employee associations.

Bini Smaghi will take up his new job at the bank's annual shareholders' meeting on May 19, Societe Generale said in a statement.

"This change in corporate governance, prepared in 2014, meets the requirements applicable to banks in Europe," it said.

Societe Generale's shares were among the biggest gainers in the sector following the announcement. They were up 3.43 percent at 35.3 euros by 15:11 GMT while the European banking index was up 1.1 percent.

An Italian with a doctorate from the prestigious economics department of the University of Chicago, Bini Smaghi was an executive board member of the ECB from June 2005 to December 2011.

He left the central bank well before it became the single supervisor of euro zone banks in November and he has since called for more ECB monetary easing and been critical of budget austerity.

French banks usually look close to home when choosing their bosses, who have often had careers in the French Treasury or finance ministry and been educated at the country's top universities.

BNP Paribas chairman Jean Lemierre, for example, was a senior advisor to the bank and had headed the Treasury and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Societe Generale said that GDF Suez Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet and SNCF executive Barbara Dalibard would also join the bank's board.

Mestrallet heads the Europlace lobby that promotes Paris as a financial centre. (Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)