* Oudea retained as CEO in split-up of top jobs
* Bini Smaghi first foreigner to chair a French bank
(Adds details, share price, Breakingviews link)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Jan 19 Societe Generale is to
split its top job into two with the appointment of former
European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi
as chairman, while Frederic Oudea will remain chief executive.
Societe Generale was the only big French bank not to have
separated the two roles and was expected to do this to comply
with European Union regulations and recommendations from French
employee associations.
Bini Smaghi will take up his new job at the bank's annual
shareholders' meeting on May 19, Societe Generale said in a
statement.
"This change in corporate governance, prepared in 2014,
meets the requirements applicable to banks in Europe," it said.
Societe Generale's shares were among the biggest gainers in
the sector following the announcement. They were up 3.43 percent
at 35.3 euros by 15:11 GMT while the European banking index was
up 1.1 percent.
An Italian with a doctorate from the prestigious economics
department of the University of Chicago, Bini Smaghi was an
executive board member of the ECB from June 2005 to December
2011.
He left the central bank well before it became the single
supervisor of euro zone banks in November and he has since
called for more ECB monetary easing and been critical of budget
austerity.
French banks usually look close to home when choosing their
bosses, who have often had careers in the French Treasury or
finance ministry and been educated at the country's top
universities.
BNP Paribas chairman Jean Lemierre, for example,
was a senior advisor to the bank and had headed the Treasury and
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
Societe Generale said that GDF Suez Chief Executive Gerard
Mestrallet and SNCF executive Barbara Dalibard would also join
the bank's board.
Mestrallet heads the Europlace lobby that promotes Paris as
a financial centre.
(Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Louise Heavens
and Jane Merriman)