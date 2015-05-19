May 19 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment
Banking, the investment banking arm of French bank Societe
Generale, said it made four senior appointments in
Paris.
The bank appointed Hubert Preschez as senior banker,
effective May 18. Preschez will be in charge of the global
relationship for a portfolio of large French corporates. Prior
to this, he was head of corporate finance, France.
Alexandre Courbon was appointed head of mergers and
acquisitions for France, effective May 18. He joined the bank in
Paris in 2007 and was involved in a number of deals with large
listed companies.
Jean-Baptiste Giros and Alexis Le Touzé were named co-heads
of equity capital markets in France, Belgium and Luxembourg,
effective June 1.
Giros was previously managing director in the bank's equity
capital markets Paris team and Touzé was head of strategic
investors solutions for Societe Generale private banking.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)