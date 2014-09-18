Sept 18 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment
Banking boosted its natural resources and energy financing team,
naming senior executives in its Paris and Hong Kong offices.
The unit of Societe Generale, France's
third-largest bank by assets, named Stephanie Clement de Givry
global head of metals & mining finance.
Givry replaces Chin-Eav Eap, who will take up the newly
created position of regional head of metals & mining finance for
Asia Pacific in Hong Kong.
Givry, who will be based in Paris, was previously head of
energy and metals & mining finance teams in Asia Pacific.
The company appointed Daniel Mallo the new head of the
energy and metals & mining finance teams in Asia Pacific.
Mallo will also share the role of co-head of natural
resources & energy financing group for Asia Pacific.
(Reporting By Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)