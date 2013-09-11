(Corrects quote to read "proceeds" instead of "profit" in 7th
paragraph)
* Goldman debacle cast shadow over Western banks' sukuk
* Controversy over structure, use of funds raised
* SocGen issue would be only second by major Western bank
* Malaysia jurisdiction will help it avoid controversy
* Bank looking at wakala, other structures - source
By Bernardo Vizcaino and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
DUBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 With its plan to
issue up to 1 billion Malaysian ringgit ($305 million) of
Islamic bonds, Societe Generale appears to be avoiding missteps
made by Goldman Sachs in an ill-fated attempt to sell sukuk two
years ago - a positive sign for Western banks' efforts to move
into Islamic finance.
SocGen aims to issue the first tranche of its
sukuk programme by the end of this year in Malaysia, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
It would be only the second big European bank to issue
sukuk, and the first to do so in Asia; the Middle East unit of
HSBC tapped the market in 2011 with a $500 million
issue.
Goldman Sachs tried to follow HSBC in late 2011 with
a $2 billion sukuk programme, but its plan ran into controversy
among Islamic scholars and analysts, who questioned whether the
U.S. investment bank was obeying religious principles.
The debacle threatened to hurt Islamic markets' acceptance
of Western banks in general. SocGen's less controversial plan
may now ease that worry, however.
Because it plans to issue in Malaysia's centralised
regulatory environment, the French bank has a clear set of rules
to follow which may help it to avoid the issues faced by
Goldman, said Aznan Hasan, an Islamic scholar who worked on
preparing the Goldman sukuk plan in 2011 and serves on both of
Malaysia's central sharia boards which supervise the industry.
"There were two issues with Goldman Sachs - the first was
the use of the proceeds and the second was tradability. If
Goldman had managed to follow the instructions by the sharia
scholars, there would have been no issue at all," he told
Reuters.
CONTROVERSY
Goldman registered its sukuk programme with the Irish Stock
Exchange in October 2011, setting up a special-purpose vehicle
in the Cayman Islands to issue a sukuk based on murabaha, a
common cost-plus-profit arrangement in Islamic finance.
The plan ran into criticism from some Islamic scholars and
analysts who suggested Goldman might use the proceeds of the
issue to conduct conventional banking, violating Islam's ban on
interest payments.
There was also concern that the issue might not trade at par
value on the Irish exchange, which would contravene sharia law's
prohibition on monetary speculation, and debate over whether the
underlying structure of the sukuk was murabaha or reverse
tawarruq, which has been ruled unacceptable by some Islamic
scholars as an effort to hide the use of interest.
Complicating the situation was the way in which Goldman
arranged for sharia scholars to vet the issue. The prospectus
said eight scholars were "expected" to approve it, before all of
them had actually signed off on the plan.
Goldman insisted its planned sukuk complied with all Islamic
principles, and the instrument was eventually endorsed by 10
eminent scholars, according to the U.S. bank's sharia advisory
firm. According to regulatory filings, Goldman still maintains
its Cayman Islands vehicle.
But a public issue of sukuk never went ahead and the
prospectus on the Irish exchange is now well past its 12-month
validity period - making Goldman's plan a public relations
headache for the U.S. firm, and a missed opportunity for the
Islamic finance industry to increase its credibility by engaging
with a top global institution.
CENTRALISED
SocGen has declined to comment on its own plan, but initial
signs are that it will manage to avoid many or all of the
pitfalls which tripped up Goldman. So far, news of SocGen's
issue has not prompted nearly as much debate in the industry.
Malaysia has developed a centralised approach to Islamic
finance, with issuers required to obtain the approval of a
sharia board at the central bank and products needing to be
vetted by a sharia board at the securities commission.
After the approval of those two boards is granted, other
scholars will find it hard to challenge the SocGen sukuk - and
even if objections are raised in the Gulf, a large pool of
southeast Asian investors, comfortable with Malaysia's
regulatory approach, are likely to buy the issue.
"With the proposed SocGen sukuk...in our regulatory
framework, it mentions clearly that any issuance of sukuk shall
be used for sharia-compliant purposes. This is built into our
regulation, so the issue would not arise at all," Hasan said.
A source familiar with the matter said SocGen had obtained a
green light from the Malaysian central bank for the issue and
was now seeking approval from the securities commission.
"The structure is still being worked on as SocGen is after
the highest possible rating for better pricing," he said.
One of the structures being considered by SocGen is wakala,
an arrangement in which one party acts as agent for another, the
source said. In a wakala sukuk, certificates are issued by an
originator to buy specific assets which are given to the agent,
who charges a fee for his services. The originator undertakes to
buy the assets on maturity at an agreed price.
The HSBC sukuk of 2011 used the wakala structure, which has
been favoured by many scholars over murabaha because of its
clearer link to the assets backing the structure. It is also
tradable, making it popular for interbank transactions.
"HSBC issued sukuk before and they used this to grow their
own sharia-compliant businesses. If SocGen wants to issue a
sukuk in Malaysia, they have to comply with that ruling as
well," said Hasan.
"If they use a structure that is tradable in nature, for
example a sukuk ijara, wakala or musharaka, there shall be no
issue with tradability."
Proceeds from SocGen's sukuk would be used to buy
sharia-compliant assets in Dubai, where the bank's private
banking operations for the Middle East are based, said the
source. Sukuk issued under the programme could carry tenors
ranging from five to ten years, said a second source with
knowledge of the matter.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)