PARIS Nov 14 France's finance ministry has
started the process to reclaim a 2.2 billion euro ($2.44
billion) tax deduction granted to Societe Generale
after losses caused by its rogue trader Jerome Kerviel, Les
Echos newspaper reported on Monday.
Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Nov. 3 state tax
experts would decide "within days" whether the funds should be
recovered.
A French court said in September the former trader was
liable for only 1 million euros of the 4.9 billion in losses he
racked up at the bank in 2008, the latest in a series of
judgements on the case.
Societe Generale declined to comment saying the deduction
was covered by tax confidentiality, but that it would use all
legal means to defend itself.
Les Echos did not give a source for its information.
