BRIEF-Slate office Qtrly FFO per unit 0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to q1 of 2016
Jan 13 Societe Generale Cross Asset Research hired Florent Cespedes as senior equity analyst, boosting its pharma sector coverage.
Cespedes will be responsible for large and mid-cap European pharmaceutical companies, the unit of the European financial services group Societe Generale said.
He will be based in Paris. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to q1 of 2016
* Some Facebook users were unable to access Facebook briefly due to a technical issue earlier on Monday; co has now fixed the issue - Facebook spokesman Further company coverage: