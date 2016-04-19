BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
(Corrects to show Drouet was head, not deputy head, for Asia Pacific global markets)
April 18 Societe Generale promoted Frank Drouet to head of global markets, replacing Daniel Fields who has quit to pursue other opportunities.
Drouet was previously the head of global markets for Asia Pacific, the bank said. (Reporting by Vishaka George; Editing by Will Waterman)
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.