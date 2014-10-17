Oct 17 Societe Ldc SA :

* Announces alliance with Sofiproteol

* Sofiproteol to sell five poultry slaughterhouses in Brittany to LDC

* These sites will be combined with LDC's six slaughterhouses in Brittany to form a new company called Societe Bretonne de Volaille

* LDC to acquire Blancafort site from Sofiproteol

* Alliance also concerns privileged partnership between Sanders and LDC for poultry supply

* LDC's non-poultry activities (Huttepain Bouix)will be sold to Sanders

* Ranges from Sofiproteol's animal division will be regrouped as part of LDC's poultry division into two entities called MiXscience and Theseo

* Sofiproteol plans to acquire a marginal stake in LDC