BRIEF-Zall Group proposes to re-elect cui jinfeng as executive director in AGM
Oct 18 Lloyd's of London : * Q3 ims excess of central assets over solvency shortfalls of £3,026M * no events that have resulted in any material changes to our expectations for the full year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery delays hamper the Airbus plane.