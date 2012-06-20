* Says revenue could be used for education effort
* Industry group opposes AMA's stance
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 20 America's largest physician
organization recommended on Wednesday that taxes levied on
sugar-sweetened sodas be used to fight the country's growing
obesity crisis.
But the policy statement adopted by the American Medical
Association's House of Delegates meeting in Chicago fell short
of outright support for taxing sugar-sweetened beverages to
control use of these products. Two recommendations to support
such taxes put before the group's policy-making body in prior
meetings failed to pass.
"While there is no silver bullet that will alone reverse the
meteoric rise of obesity, there are many things we can do to
fight this epidemic and improve the health of our nation," AMA
board member Dr. Alexander Ding said in a statement.
The physician's group pointed to several studies showing
that intake of sugar-sweetened beverages is strongly and
consistency linked with increased body weight and a number of
health conditions like type 2 diabetes.
According to the AMA, sugar-sweetened drinks make up nearly
half of Americans' added sugar intake, and cutting consumption
of these beverages is a simple way to reduce intake of sugar and
empty calories.
The AMA said the policy recognizes that obesity is caused by
many factors, but taxing drinks with added sweeteners is one way
to help pay for education campaigns and other obesity-related
programs.
Increasing taxes on sweetened beverages to a penny per ounce
would reduce obesity rates by 5 percent and cut medical costs by
$17 billion within a decade, the AMA Council on Science and
Public Health said in its report.
Even more benefit could come if the proceeds of these taxes
were used to support obesity education efforts, the group said.
The American Beverage Association, an industry group, fought
back, saying in a statement that "funding anti-obesity programs
through discriminatory taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages is
misguided."
The group has been aggressive in fighting efforts to tax
sugar-sweetened beverages, but municipalities continue to press
the point.
Voters in Richmond, California, this November will consider
a ballot proposal to add a penny per ounce tax on
sugar-sweetened beverages, with proceeds aimed at offering more
bike lanes, increasing after-school sports programs and
developing nutritional education campaigns.
In New York City, efforts to curb the sale of supersize
servings of sugary drinks in restaurants and public venues have
been met with heated opposition.
The proposed ban caps the sale of most sugar-sweetened
beverages to 16 ounces or half a liter and carries a $200 fine
for vendors that do not comply.
The industry has launched a wave of ads in response to New
York's plan, which Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced in late
May.
Coca-Cola Co and McDonald's Corp along with
beverage industry groups have said consumers should be able to
make their own drink choices, and that sodas are not to blame
for the nation's soaring obesity rates.