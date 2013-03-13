By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, March 13
York City's ban of large sugary drinks is set to continue in
York City's ban of large sugary drinks is set to continue in
early June, after a New York appellate court agreed on Wednesday
to hear the city's appeal of a ruling that struck down the new
law.
Hours after state Supreme Court Justice Milton Tingling
invalidated the ban in a last-minute decision on Monday, Mayor
Michael Bloomberg, who has made the ban and other health
measures a cornerstone of his tenure, expressed confidence the
ruling would eventually be overturned.
The city filed its intention to appeal on Tuesday, and the
Appellate Division, First Department, a mid-level appeals court,
said it would hear the case during the first week of June.
It is unclear if the issue will be resolved before Bloomberg
leaves office at the end of this year, because the loser could
seek to take the ruling on the appeal to the state's high court.
In a statement, city lawyer Fay Ng said the city was
"gratified that the appeal will be given prompt consideration."
The ban, which had been set to take effect Tuesday, would
have barred restaurants, movie theaters, food carts and other
establishments from selling sugary drinks larger than 16 ounces.
The beverage and restaurant industries, along with other
business groups, sued the city seeking to block the law.
Tingling ruled that the mayor-appointed health board had
overstepped its authority when it passed the regulation without
the city council.
He also criticized the law's loopholes, saying they made the
regulation "arbitrary and capricious." The ban would have
exempted businesses such as grocery and convenience stores and
drinks that contain a significant amount of milk.
"We feel the justice's decision was strong and we're
confident in the ruling," Chris Gindlesperger, a spokesman for
the American Beverage Association, one of the plaintiffs in the
case, said in an email. "We respect the mayor's right to
appeal."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Leslie
Adler)