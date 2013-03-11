By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, March 11 New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg vowed on Monday to appeal a judge's ruling that struck
down his pioneering ban on large sugary drinks sold by the
city's restaurants, movie theaters and other food service
businesses just a day before it was to take effect.
The judge called the ban "arbitrary and capricious" in an
11th-hour decision that dealt a serious blow to Bloomberg, who
has made public health a cornerstone of his administration, with
laws prohibiting smoking in restaurants, bars and parks; banning
trans fats; and requiring chain restaurants to post calorie
counts.
At a press conference, Bloomberg said the judge's ruling was
"totally in error" and promised to keep pressing his effort to
combat a growing obesity epidemic linked to heart disease and
diabetes. He has successfully fought off past court challenges
to the smoking ban and the calorie count rule.
"Anytime you adopt a groundbreaking policy, special
interests will sue," Bloomberg said. "That's America."
It is unclear whether the case will be resolved by the time
Bloomberg's term expires at the end of this year.
Beverage manufacturers, restaurants and other business
groups had called the so-called "soda ban" an illegal overreach
that would infringe upon consumers' personal liberty.
The regulation would have prohibited the city's food-service
establishments from selling sugary drinks larger than 16 ounces
(473 ml) starting on Tuesday, though city officials had said
they would not begin imposing $200 fines on offending businesses
until June.
"People are dying every day," Bloomberg said. "This is not a
joke. This is about real lives."
But the ban only applied to businesses under the auspices of
the health department, since it was the mayor-appointed health
board, and not the city council, that approved the policy last
fall. That meant that grocery and convenience stores - including
7 Eleven and its 64-ounce Big Gulp - were exempt from the
regulation's reach.
In his ruling, state Supreme Court Justice Milton Tingling
in Manhattan zeroed in on the loopholes, noting it would only
have applied to businesses that are under the purview of the
health department, like restaurants, and would allow sweetened
milk-based drinks like milkshakes.
"It is arbitrary and capricious because it applies to some
but not all food establishments in the city, it excludes other
beverages that have significantly higher concentrations of sugar
sweeteners and/or calories on suspect grounds, and the loopholes
inherent in the rule ... serve to gut the purpose of the rule,"
he wrote.
He also expressed concern that to allow the health board
such sweeping authority would "eviscerate" the separation of
powers between the executive and the legislature branches of
city government.
Chris Gindlesperger, a spokesman for the American Beverage
Association, which brought the lawsuit on behalf of companies
such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Dr Pepper Snapple
, said the ruling was a "sigh of relief" for New Yorkers
and small businesses throughout the city.
Dawn Sweeney, CEO of the National Restaurant Association,
which joined the lawsuit as a plaintiff, said the decision would
save thousands of restaurants and suppliers from unnecessary
costs.
But beverage industry consultant Tom Pirko of Bevmark
Consulting in Santa Barbara, California, said the ruling could
backfire if it convinces municipalities that the only way to
reduce soda consumption is through higher taxes.
"What the industry is very worried about is not measures
like Bloomberg's, which is local and easy to walk around. What
they're worried about is taxes," he said.
In anticipation of the soda ban, Bloomberg on Monday
released new data tying sugary drinks to the city's fattest
neighborhoods, though the ABA was quick to criticize its
methodology.
Meanwhile, fast food restaurants and cafes had been
scrambling on Monday to comply with the looming deadline. Many
were confused over whether the rules applied to popular
sweetened coffee drinks, underlining the ban's uneven
applications.
McDonald's Corp said customers ordering a large
coffee would be handed as many packets of sugar as they like on
the side, to be poured into the drink at the customer's leisure.
By contrast, Dunkin' Donuts, which had been handing
out leaflets to explain the law's impact on its menu, decided
its servers would hand over large drinks unsweetened and simply
direct customers to a self-serve stand where sugar and flavored
syrups are kept.
Public sentiment on the ban had appeared divided, with a
Marist University poll last summer showing 53 percent of New
York City adults against the ban and 42 percent in favor.
"The mayor took a bullet and now we'll wait for the next big
Bloomberg health initiative," said Professor Douglas Muzzio of
Baruch College. "He's not going to stop."
Last month, Bloomberg proposed a ban on polystyrene foam,
the packaging material that is widely popular for take-out food
but is almost impossible to recycle.