NEW YORK, July 30 New York City's plan to ban
large sugary drinks from restaurants and other eateries was an
illegal overreach of executive power, a state appeals court
ruled on Tuesday, upholding a lower court decision in March that
struck down the law.
The law, which would have prohibited those businesses from
selling sodas and other sugary beverages larger than 16 ounces,
"violated the state principle of separation of powers," the
First Department of the state Supreme Court's Appellate Division
said in a unanimous decision.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg had advanced the regulation as a way
to combat obesity among city residents. Beverage makers and
business groups, however, challenged it in court, calling it an
attack on consumers' personal freedom.