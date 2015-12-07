JERUSALEM Dec 7 SodaStream International , a maker of at-home soda machines, said on Monday it would list its shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) in addition to Nasdaq.

Like many Israeli companies, SodaStream opted for New York when it went public in November 2010. But the TASE has fought for companies to dual-list, including allowing companies to fulfil their reporting obligations through reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SodaStream said in an SEC filing that listing its shares in Israel in addition to Nasdaq will enable it to expand its shareholder base, in particular to attract leading Israeli institutional investors, and to offer its shareholders extended trading availability.

The company will be included in the mid-cap Tel Aviv-75 index and broader TA-100 index, the TASE said in a separate statement.

Daniel Birnbaum, SodaStream's chief executive, said the company had no intention of raising money on the TASE at the moment.

SodaStream will join 55 other companies that have dual-listed in recent years.

"We will continue to make every effort to bring all Israeli companies and companies linked to Israel that are registered in the United States and London to also list in Tel Aviv," said Hani Shitrit Bach, the director of the TASE's listing and economics department. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)