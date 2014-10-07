GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Oct 7 SodaStream International, an Israeli maker of home soda machines, estimated third-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations, citing lower-than-expected demand in the United States.
"We are very disappointed in our recent performance," Chief Executive Daniel Birnbaum said in a statement.
The company estimated revenue of about $125 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $154.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.