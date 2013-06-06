TEL AVIV, June 6 PepsiCo Inc denied a
published report that it was in talks to buy Israel's SodaStream
International Ltd, whose machines make carbonated
drinks from tap water.
The Calcalist, an Israeli financial newspaper, reported that
PepsiCo has made an offer through Goldman Sachs to buy
SodaStream for $2 billion.
A PepsiCo spokesman told Reuters on Thursday that "the rumor
is untrue" and reiterated the company's position that it sees no
need for large acquisitions.
SodaStream's shares were up 7.7 percent in premarket trading
after closing at $69.35 on Wednesday.
Calcalist reported estimates that PepsiCo was willing to go
higher than $2 billion and might agree to pay as much as $95 per
share.
SodaStream, which also makes flavours, carbon dioxide
refills and re-usable bottles, was listed on Nasdaq in 2010 and
has a market valuation of $1.4 billion.
Officials at SodaStream were not immediately available for
comment.
Calcalist said PepsiCo was interested in SodaStream's
potential to expand in the United States after its U.S. sales
doubled in 2012.
Calcalist said SodaStream was checking its options for a
deal with Coca Cola Co before moving into advanced
negotiations with PepsiCo.
Global sales at SodaStream, which sells at upscale
department stores such as Harrods as well as at budget chains
like U.S. group Target Corp, have risen more than
three-fold since 2009. The group booked sales of over $436
million last year, with net profit up 18 percent to $44 million.