(Adds details, updates shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 11 PepsiCo Inc said it would offer
caps filled with Pepsi and Sierra Mist drink mixes for at-home
soda machines made by SodaStream International Ltd on
more platforms as it tests the homemade beverages market for its
products.
PepsiCo said the caps would be made available on
SodaStream's website and in about 50 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
stores in the United States.
SodaStream said in October last year that it would sell some
PepsiCo brands in a limited test in Florida.
A four-cap pack will be priced at $3.49, with each cap
making about half a liter of soda, PepsiCo said on Friday.
SodaStream shares rose as much as 9 percent after the Wall
Street Journal first reported the news. (on.wsj.com/1Q6pDY2)
PepsiCo said it was exploring multiple technologies in
homemade products and SodaStream was one of several companies it
was talking to.
SodaStream was not immediately available for comment.
Israel-based SodaStream, once a fast-growing company, has
reported shrinking sales in the past year as U.S. consumers opt
for juices, teas and other drinks perceived as healthier than
soda.
Coca-Cola Co has partnered with K-cup pods maker
Keurig Green Mountain Inc to introduce a cold beverage
machine, Keurig Kold, for use at home this fall. Coca-Cola holds
a 16 percent stake in SodaStream rival Keurig.
Keurig has faced investor skepticism over its move into the
homemade cold beverage market, partly due to waning consumer
enthusiasm for soft drinks.
SodaStream shares were up 6.7 percent at $15.81 in afternoon
trading, while Pepsi shares were little changed at $91.22.
Up to Thursday's close, SodaStream's stock had fallen about
26 percent this year.
(Additional reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)