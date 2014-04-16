TEL AVIV, April 16 At-home soda leader
SodaStream International is in early talks to sell a 10
to 16 percent stake in the company to a large strategic entity,
the Calcalist financial news website reported on Wednesday.
The talks involve a company valuation for SodaStream of $1.1
billion, Calcalist said, noting that there are still differences
between the parties over the type of deal that would be carried
out.
Officials at Israel-based SodaStream could not immediately
be reached for comment.
According to Calcalist the potential investor is one of
three companies: PepsiCo Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group
or Starbucks Co.
The company valuation reflects a share price of $52,
compared with SodaStream's closing price of $37.64 on Tuesday.
According to Calcalist the potential investor is interested
in receiving an option to increase its stake in the future and
eventually gain control of the company.
In February Coca-Cola bought 10 percent of Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and it will help launch
Green Mountain's new cold drink machine, putting pressure on
SodaStream to bolster its position through a partnership or
merger with a leading drinks players.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)