* Q4 adj EPS $0.35 vs $0.18 forecast

* Q4 revenue $126.5 mln vs $127.1 mln forecast

JERUSALEM Feb 25 SodaStream International , the Israeli at-home soda machine maker, reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates on Wednesday, as lower expenses offset a drop in revenue amid shrinking U.S. demand.

SodaStream earned 35 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter excluding one-time items such as restructuring costs, up from 3 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $126.5 million from $168.1 million, mainly due to lower demand for sparkling water makers and flavours in the United States during the holidays, partly as a result of the elimination of discounting and promotions that took place in 2013.

A weakening of the euro-dollar exchange rate also hurt revenue by $7.6 million, SodaStream said.

SodaStream was forecast to have earned 18 cents a share ex-one off items on revenue of $127.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 1610 GMT, its Nasdaq-listed shares were down 9.3 percent.

Expenses in the quarter fell to $55.7 million from $68.7 million.

The company earlier this month said that, facing new competition from the expected launch of Keurig Green Mountain Inc's at-home soda machine in 2015, it was seeking to appeal to increasingly health-oriented consumers.

As U.S. demand for sweet soft drinks declines as consumers opt for healthier drinks, SodaStream in October cut its 2014 revenue and profit forecast and said it would close a controversial factory in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that had sparked calls for a boycott of its products.

SodaStream, whose revenue grew 30 percent a year on average from 2008 to reach $562.7 million in 2013, saw a drop in 2014 to $511.8 million from $562.7 in 2013.

The company is also expanding its partnership with PepsiCo and will begin selling capsules in New Jersey to make Pepsi and Sierra Mist sodas at home. The capsules are already sold in Florida.

"During the fourth quarter we set a new course for the company that we believe positions SodaStream to take advantage of the rapidly transforming beverage industry," said Daniel Birnbaum, SodaStream's chief executive.

He said the firm was confident that repositioning the brand around health and wellness and launching a completely new portfolio of water-enhanced flavours fitted with the changing nature of consumer demands. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)