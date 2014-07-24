July 24 Israel-based SodaStream International , which makes home soda machines, is in talks to be taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's shares rose 19 percent to $34.37 on Thursday.

SodaStream is in talks with an investment firm for a deal that would value the company at about $40 per share, Bloomberg said, adding no final agreement has been reached and talks could still fall apart. (bloom.bg/1qCyoRB)

SodaStream was not immediately available for comment.

Israeli media reported in April the company was in talks to sell a 10 to 16 percent stake to a large strategic entity. The Calcalist financial newspaper identified the potential investor as either PepsiCo Inc, Dr Pepper Snapple Group or Starbucks Co. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)