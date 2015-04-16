PARIS, April 16 French catering, facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo kept its full-year goals on Thursday after operating profit rose 8.6 percent in the first half, helped by cost cuts and new contracts in North and Latin America, and Australia.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group said operating income excluding restructuring costs and currency effects in the six months to Feb. 28 rose to 620 million euros ($662.59 million).

The group reiterated its forecast for a rise of around 3 percent in like-for-like full-year 2014/15 sales and of around 10 percent in operating profit at constant exchange rates and excluding exceptionals after revenue grew 2.2 percent like-for-like in the first half to 9.931 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)