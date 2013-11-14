PARIS Nov 14 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo forecast a rise in full-year 2013/2014 revenue and profit on Thursday, helped by robust demand in Latin America and cost savings.

For the year ended Aug. 31, the world's No.2 catering services company after Britain's Compass Group posted a 1.1 percent rise in underlying revenue to 18.397 billion euros ($24.66 billion).

Operating profit before exceptional items declined to 953 million euros from 958 million a year earlier, the group said in a statement.

According to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll, Sodexo was on average expected to post revenue of 18.453 billion and operating profit of 947.5 million.

For 2013/14, Sodexo forecast underlying revenue growth of between 2.5 percent and 3 percent and an operating margin of 5.6 percent, against 5.2 percent in 2012/13. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)