By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 11 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo kept its 2011-12 goals for higher revenue and profit on Wednesday, despite tough conditions in Europe, as emerging markets and the Rugby World Cup lifted first-quarter sales.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group posted an 8.1 percent rise in revenue to 4.61 billion euros ($5.9 billion) for the three months ended Nov. 30.

Sodexo benefited from recent acquisitions in France, Brazil and the United States, as well as from the hospitality contract for the Rugby World Cup, while demand remained robust in emerging markets.

First-quarter like-for-like sales rose 6.8 percent.

"While the global economic environment remains volatile, revenues for the first three months of fiscal 2012 reflect dynamic sales activity and are in line with our objectives for the year," Chief Executive Michel Landel said in a statement.

Landel told analysts during a conference call that a tough economic climate in Europe made decision-making slower and that clients were also reducing discretionary spending.

"The pipeline is relatively strong as far as large contracts are concerned, but it takes time (to clinch deals)," he said.

By 0918 GMT, Sodexo shares were down 1.1 percent as investors focused on in-line sales figures and slow growth in Europe.

"As expected, the trend is satisfactory in emerging markets and to a lesser extent in the United States but remains slower in Europe," one trader said.

Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides vouchers for meals and gifts, expects full-year organic sales growth of between 5 and 8 percent in 2011-12.

The group also reiterated that it expected operating profit to grow around 10 percent at constant exchange rates in 2011-12. Recent acquisitions should add about 4 percent to consolidated revenue for the year, it said.

Landel said that so far the business trend for December and January was "roughly the same" as in the first quarter, while finance head Sian Herbert-Jones said Sodexo had not yet seen any signs of a slowdown in emerging economies such as Brazil.

Organic growth in the first quarter was driven by the group's corporate division, which saw an increase of close to 20 percent in emerging markets in Latin America and Asia.

In continental Europe, Sodexo said it had 2.2 percent organic growth in its corporate business, "despite a particularly difficult economy" and mainly thanks to "comprehensive service offerings to large companies" such as a contract for Alcatel-Lucent in France, Poland and Hungary.

The Rugby World Cup, held in September and October in New Zealand, helped to generate corporate division organic sales growth of 21 percent in the UK and Ireland, Sodexo added.

Last year Sodexo bought Brazil's Puras do Brazil, French gourmet caterer Lenotre and Roth Bros, a U.S. group specialising in technical maintenance services.

Sodexo, which operates in 80 countries and makes about 70 percent of revenue in catering, reaffirmed its medium-term target of annual average sales growth of 7 percent and said it was aiming for an operating margin of 6.3 percent of sales within four years.

Sodexo shares are little changed so far this year, giving the company a market value of around 8.8 billion euros. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs and Will Waterman)