By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, April 19 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo SA sees growth in continental Europe staying "soft" though the rest of the year as economies in the region look set to remain subdued.

"We must stay cautious in a macro-economic climate that remains uncertain and which is still marked by inflationary pressures on food costs," Chief Executive Michel Landel told a conference call on Thursday.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group Plc said first-half operating profit rose 14.5 percent to 559 million euros ($733.6 million) on sales of 9.07 billion.

The group, which manages canteens and facilities for office workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons as well as providing vouchers for meals and gifts, narrowed its sales growth goal for its fiscal year ending Aug. 31 while keeping its operating profit growth target of around 10 percent.

It said it now expected full-year 2011-12 like-for-like sales growth of 6 to 7 percent against a previous range of 5 to 8 percent, having achieved like-for-like sales growth for the six months through February of 6.4 percent.

By 0715 GMT, Sodexo shares were down 0.4 percent at 60.15 euros, undeperforming smaller domestic peer Edenred, which gained 0.9 percent. French blue chips as a whole were up 0.8 percent.

Edenred posted robust first-quarter sales on Wednesday.

PROFIT GROWTH

"Overall we do not expect a significant share price reaction on the back of these (Sodexo) figures," said one analyst, who said the results were in line with expectations.

Excluding a favourable 26 million euro pension accounting adjustment in Britain, operating profit grew 9.2 percent, or 10.7 percent at constant exchange rates, in the first half.

Sodexo reiterated it expected 2011-12 operating profit to grow around 10 percent at constant exchange rates and excluding the British pension adjustment.

Sodexo also benefited in the first half from recent acquisitions in France, Brazil and the United States, as well as from its hospitality contract for the Rugby World Cup.

Sodexo, which makes about 70 percent of its revenue in catering, reaffirmed its medium-term target of annual average sales growth of 7 percent and said it was aiming for an operating margin of 6.3 percent of sales for the end of fiscal 2015.

Last year Sodexo bought Brazil's Puras do Brazil, French gourmet caterer Lenotre and Roth Bros, a U.S. group specialising in technical maintenance services.

The company ended the first half with a gearing of 38 percent against 26 percent a year ago, a situation Landel said was "sound".

He said Sodexo's priority remains to grow organically but did not rule making small or mid-sized targeted buys.

Sodexo shares have gained 9 percent this year, giving the company a market value of 9.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Editing by Elena Berton and David Holmes)