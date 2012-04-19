* H1 op profit up 14.5 percent to 559 million euros
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 19 French catering-to-vouchers
group Sodexo SA sees growth in continental Europe
staying "soft" though the rest of the year as economies in the
region look set to remain subdued.
"We must stay cautious in a macro-economic climate that
remains uncertain and which is still marked by inflationary
pressures on food costs," Chief Executive Michel Landel told a
conference call on Thursday.
The world's second-biggest catering services company after
Britain's Compass Group Plc said first-half operating
profit rose 14.5 percent to 559 million euros ($733.6 million)
on sales of 9.07 billion.
The group, which manages canteens and facilities for office
workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons as well as
providing vouchers for meals and gifts, narrowed its sales
growth goal for its fiscal year ending Aug. 31 while keeping its
operating profit growth target of around 10 percent.
It said it now expected full-year 2011-12 like-for-like
sales growth of 6 to 7 percent against a previous range of 5 to
8 percent, having achieved like-for-like sales growth for the
six months through February of 6.4 percent.
By 0715 GMT, Sodexo shares were down 0.4 percent at 60.15
euros, undeperforming smaller domestic peer Edenred,
which gained 0.9 percent. French blue chips as a whole
were up 0.8 percent.
Edenred posted robust first-quarter sales on
Wednesday.
PROFIT GROWTH
"Overall we do not expect a significant share price reaction
on the back of these (Sodexo) figures," said one analyst, who
said the results were in line with expectations.
Excluding a favourable 26 million euro pension accounting
adjustment in Britain, operating profit grew 9.2 percent, or
10.7 percent at constant exchange rates, in the first half.
Sodexo reiterated it expected 2011-12 operating profit to
grow around 10 percent at constant exchange rates and excluding
the British pension adjustment.
Sodexo also benefited in the first half from recent
acquisitions in France, Brazil and the United States, as well as
from its hospitality contract for the Rugby World Cup.
Sodexo, which makes about 70 percent of its revenue in
catering, reaffirmed its medium-term target of annual average
sales growth of 7 percent and said it was aiming for an
operating margin of 6.3 percent of sales for the end of fiscal
2015.
Last year Sodexo bought Brazil's Puras do Brazil, French
gourmet caterer Lenotre and Roth Bros, a U.S. group specialising
in technical maintenance services.
The company ended the first half with a gearing of 38
percent against 26 percent a year ago, a situation Landel said
was "sound".
He said Sodexo's priority remains to grow organically but
did not rule making small or mid-sized targeted buys.
Sodexo shares have gained 9 percent this year, giving the
company a market value of 9.4 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
