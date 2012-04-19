PARIS, April 19 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo said robust demand in Latin and North America lifted first-half results, but it narrowed its full-year sales growth goal and remained cautious amid an uncertain economic climate.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group kept its full-year operating profit growth goal intact.

Sodexo said it now expected full year 2011-12 like-for-like sales growth of 6-7 percent against a previous range of 5 percent to 8 percent.

Sodexo also benefited in the first-half from recent acquisitions in France, Brazil and the United States, as well as from the hospitality contract for the Rugby World Cup.

First-half operating profit rose to 559 million euros ($733.55 million) on sales of 9.07 billion euros.

Like-for-like sales growth was 6.4 percent.

Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides vouchers for meals and gifts, reiterated that it expected operating profit to grow around 10 percent at constant exchange rates in 2011-12. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)