PARIS, July 10 French catering-to-vouchers group
Sodexo stuck to its full-year goals on Tuesday though
growth slowed in the third quarter as consumers reduced spending
across Europe.
The world's No.2 catering services company after Britain's
compass Group said that despite a "very challening
economic environment" it still aimed for full-year like-for-like
revenue growth of 6-7 percent and a 10 percent rise in operating
profit.
This was after solid demand from Asia and Latin America
lifted nine-month like-for-like sales by 5.2 percent, below the
average of analyst estimates of 6 percent and marking a slowdown
from 6.4 percent growth in the first-half.
Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office
workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides
vouchers for meals and gifts, posted sales of 13.71 billion
euros ($16.9 billion) in the three quarters to May 31.
