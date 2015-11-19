(Adds comments by CEO, analyst, share price reaction; refiled t
* Sees 2015/16 sales growth of 3 pct, op profit growth of 8
pct
* 2014/15 sales growth 2.5 pct, op profit growth 11.9 pct
* Eyes additional annual costs savings of 200 mln euros
* Dividend raised by 22.2 pct
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 19 French food services and
facilities management group Sodexo reported a further
rise in annual sales and profits on Thursday and having won some
big new contracts it said it had embarked on a new round of
cost-cutting.
The world's second-biggest catering company after Britain's
Compass Group said it was confident it could deliver on
its mid-term goals after cost-cutting and favourable changes in
currency exchange rates helped it beat its profit target in the
year ended Aug. 31.
It also told investors it was increasing the dividend payout
by 22.2 percent to 2.20 euros a share and would spend 300
million euros in a share buyback programme, driving its share
price up by over 9 percent on Thursday to 87.84 euros.
"FY 2014-15 results were ahead of expectations with a share
buyback," said Bryan Garnier analysts, who kept a "neutral"
rating on the stock, saying the short-term outlook was
"challenging".
"Overall trends remain solid in our businesses despite an
extremely volatile economic climate," Chief Executive Michel
Landel said on a results news conference call.
Landel cited a slowdown in Brazil, a "halting" recovery in
Europe, and lower commodity prices which were hitting the oil,
gas and mining sectors.
Sodexo manages canteens and facilities for office workers,
armed forces, schools, hospitals and prisons and also supplies
vouchers for meals and gifts. Its clients range from the Royal
Ascot Racecourse in England to the U.S. Marine Corps.
In France, which accounts for 14 percent of group turnover,
the deadly Paris attacks were expected to have some effect on
the group's local tourism business in the coming months but
Landel said it was too early to quantify the likely impact.
Sodexo owns the Paris cabaret Le Lido, the Yachts de Paris
luxury river cruising business and also has the catering
contract for the La Tour Eiffel restaurant. Its tourism business
generates sales of around 300 million euros.
NEW COST CUTS
Having won some major new facility management contracts
Sodexo said it was stepping up cost cutting measures, aiming to
lop 200 million euros off annual costs by fiscal year 2018.
Against this, the group would book 200 million euros in
exceptional costs over the next 18 months, it said.
Cost cuts of 170 milion euros had helped lift operating
profits before exceptionals by 11.9 percent at constant exchange
rates to 1.143 billion euros in the year ended Aug. 31, beating
the group's forecast for a 10 percent rise.
Revenue was up 2.6 percent at constant exchange rates and 10
percent at current exchange rates at 19.815 billion euros
($21.21 billion) thanks to facility management contract wins in
the UK and North America.
For the current year Sodexo forecast underlying revenue
growth of around 3 percent and a rise in operating profit,
excluding currency effects, of around 8 percent.
($1=0.9342 euros)
