PARIS, April 17 French catering, facilities
management and vouchers group Sodexo kept its
full-year goals on Thursday after operating profit rose 11.4 in
the first half, helped by cost cuts and new contracts in the
United States.
The world's second-biggest catering services company after
Britain's Compass Group said operating income excluding
restructuring costs and currency effects in the six months to
Feb. 28 rose to 559 million euros ($772 million).
The group reiterated its forecast for a 2.5 to 3 percent
rise in like-for-like full-year 2013/14 sales after revenue grew
2.4 percent like-for-like in the first half to 9.283 billion
euros.
It also kept its forecast for 2013/14 operating profit
growth of 11 percent at constant exchange rates and for its
operating margin to rise because of cost savings to 5.6 percent
from 5.2 percent last year. For fiscal year 2014/15, Sodexo also
expects an operating profit margin of 6 percent.
($1 = 0.7243 Euros)
