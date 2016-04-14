PARIS, April 14 French catering, facilities
management and vouchers group Sodexo kept its
full-year and medium-term goals after cost cuts, the Rugby World
Cup in England and sustained North American demand helped
first-half operating profit rise 6.1 percent.
The world's second-biggest catering services company after
Britain's Compass Group said operating income excluding
exceptional items in the six months to Feb. 29 reached 658
million euros ($741 million).
Excluding currency effects, operating profit rose 7.9
percent, Sodexo said in a statement.
The group, which joined the CAC 40 index of French
blue-chips in March, reiterated its forecast for like-for-like
sales to rise around 3 percent and operating profit at constant
exchange rates and excluding one-time items to grow around 8
percent in the year ending Aug. 31.
This was after revenue grew 3.7 percent like-for-like in the
first half to 10.596 billion euros.
Sodexo also kept a medium-term objective of average annual
revenue growth excluding currency effects of between 4 percent
and 7 percent, and average annual growth in operating profit
excluding currency effects of between 8 percent and 10 percent.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)