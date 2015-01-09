(Adds details)

PARIS Jan 9 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo on Friday confirmed its full-year revenue and operating profit targets and posted first-quarter sales growth of 4.7 percent, helped by strength in its United States business and a weaker euro.

The company also reported organic sales growth of 2.3 percent to reach revenue of 5.08 billion euro ($6 billion) in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2015.

The world's No.2 catering services company after Britain's Compass Group had forecast underlying revenue growth of around 3 percent and a 10 percent rise in operating profit, excluding currency effects, for the year ending Aug. 31, 2015.

"Sodexo's organic growth in the first quarter was in line with our expectations," the company said in a statement, adding that its benefits and rewards services unit achieved double-digit growth.

Sodexo shares closed at 81 euros on Thursday, giving the group a market capitalisation of 12.8 billion euros.

