PARIS Jan 9 French catering and vouchers group
Sodexo posted a 7.4 percent rise in first-quarter
revenue, driven by growing demand for its services in emerging
markets.
Sales reached 4.95 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in the
period ended Nov. 30, Sodexo said on Wednesday. Like-for-like
growth was 2.1 percent, including an 8.6 percent rise in
countries outside Europe and North America.
The world's second-biggest catering services company after
Britain's Compass Group reiterated its forecast for
modest growth in full-year earnings.
"We are confident in our ability to seize growth
opportunities in our markets, even if in the short term Sodexo's
organic growth is likely to be modest given the current economic
environment, particularly in Europe," Chief Executive Michel
Landel said in a statement.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)