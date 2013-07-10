BRIEF-Staples Inc is exploring a sale - Source
* Staples Inc is exploring a sale; company is in talks with a small number of possible private-equity bidders – Source
PARIS, July 10 French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo SA said it expects full-year revenue growth to range between 1-2 percent as previously forecast after solid demand in Latin America and Europe slightly lifted third-quarter sales.
The world's No.2 catering services company after Britain's Compass Group said on Wednesday operating profits for the year were likely to remain flat in view of a difficult economic climate in Europe.
Nine-month like-for-like sales rose 2.3 percent, marking a slight acceleration from 2.1 percent growth in the first-half.
Sodexo, which manages canteens and facilities for office workers, the armed forces, schools and prisons, and provides vouchers for meals and gifts, posted sales of 14.219 billion euros in the nine-months to May 31.
HONG KONG, April 4 A 59.60-carat pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday to local jewellers Chow Tai Fook after a five-minute bidding war between three phone bidders.
BRUSSELS, April 4 French, German and Italian groups urged their national antitrust enforcers on Tuesday to look into alleged anti-competitive practices of McDonald's , putting the U.S. fast-food chain at risk of multiple investigations in Europe.