PARIS, July 9 French catering, facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo said on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter would be weaker than expected due to the delayed start-up of some major contracts and so cut its full-year sales growth goal.

The world's second-biggest catering services company after Britain's Compass Group said it now expects 2013/14 like-for-like sales to rise by between 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent compared with a previous forecast of 2.5-3.0 percent growth.

Sodexo made the forecast after reporting like-for-like sales growth of 2.3 percent to 13.822 billion euros in the nine-months to May 31, a slight slowdown from 2.4 percent growth in the first half.

It however kept its forecast for 2013/14 operating profit growth of 11 percent at constant exchange rates, and for cost savings to lift its operating margin to 5.6 percent from 5.2 percent last year.

