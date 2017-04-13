* Keeps medium-term objectives
PARIS, April 13 French food services and
facilities management group Sodexo posted a rise in
first-half earnings and maintained its target for full-year
sales and operating profit.
Sodexo, which is the world's second-biggest catering company
after Compass Group, said its first-half operating
profit, before exceptional expenses, rose 7.7 percent from a
year earlier to 723 million euros ($771.5 million).
The consensus operating profit forecast, according to
forecasts compiled for Reuters by Inquiry Financial, stood at
697 million euros.
Sodexo, whose profit was boosted by solid performances in
north America and Asia, said it expected operating profit growth
between 8 percent and 9 percent over the full year and
reiterated its medium-term objectives.
Sodexo's performance echoed that of its rival Compass, which
in February also maintained its full-year outlook.
Sodexo, whose clients range from the Royal Ascot Racecourse
in England to the U.S. Marine Corps, kept its medium-term goal
of average annual revenue growth of between 4-7 percent and
average annual operating profit growth of between 8-10 percent.
Sodexo shares closed at 112.60 euros on Wednesday. The stock
is up around 3 percent so far in 2017, slightly underperforming
a 5 percent gain on France's benchmark CAC-40 index.
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vyas Mohan)