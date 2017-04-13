PARIS, April 13 French food services and
facilities management group Sodexo on Thursday posted
an increase in first-half earnings and confirmed its targets of
higher sales and profits for the full year.
Sodexo, which is the world's second-biggest catering company
after Compass Group, said first-half operating profits,
before exceptional expenses, rose 7.7 percent from a year
earlier to 723 million euros ($771.5 million).
The consensus operating profit forecast, according to
forecasts compiled for Reuters by Inquiry Financial, stood at
697 million euros.
Sodexo, whose profits were boosted by solid performances in
north America and Asia, said it expected operating profit growth
between 8 percent and 9 percent over the full year and confirmed
its medium-term objectives.
Sodexo's results were published on the company's website.
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)