PARIS, July 8 Strikes, bad weather and the
fallout from last November's Islamist attacks hit Sodexo's
business in France in the third quarter, its Chief
Financial Officer Marc Rolland said on Friday.
"France was impacted by one of the worst tourist season we
have ever known, affected by terrorism, bad weather and
strikes," he said.
Sodexo's French sales fell almost two percent during the
March to May period, Rolland said during a call with analysts.
In France, which accounts for around 15 percent of group
turnover, Sodexo owns the Paris cabaret Le Lido, the Yachts de
Paris luxury river cruising business and also has the catering
contract for the La Tour Eiffel restaurant.
With foreign tourists shunning the French capital since last
November's attacks, weeks of violence-marred street protests
against planned labor reforms and torrential rains that caused
the Seine river to burst its banks in May have added to worries
for local authorities and businesses.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)