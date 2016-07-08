PARIS, July 8 Strikes, bad weather and the fallout from last November's Islamist attacks hit Sodexo's business in France in the third quarter, its Chief Financial Officer Marc Rolland said on Friday.

"France was impacted by one of the worst tourist season we have ever known, affected by terrorism, bad weather and strikes," he said.

Sodexo's French sales fell almost two percent during the March to May period, Rolland said during a call with analysts.

In France, which accounts for around 15 percent of group turnover, Sodexo owns the Paris cabaret Le Lido, the Yachts de Paris luxury river cruising business and also has the catering contract for the La Tour Eiffel restaurant.

With foreign tourists shunning the French capital since last November's attacks, weeks of violence-marred street protests against planned labor reforms and torrential rains that caused the Seine river to burst its banks in May have added to worries for local authorities and businesses.

